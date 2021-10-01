Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.65.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

