Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $319.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.36 and a 200 day moving average of $355.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.50 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.85.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

