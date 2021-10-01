CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $195.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,052. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.76. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

