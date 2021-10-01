CNA Financial Corp Sells 2,380 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,634 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $66.64 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.