CNA Financial Corp Sells 2,660 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,141.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,655 shares of company stock valued at $18,300,593 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGM opened at $31.96 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

