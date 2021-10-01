CNA Financial Corp Sells 6,400 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,166,201 shares of company stock worth $68,749,812. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

