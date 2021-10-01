CNA Financial Corp Takes $1.01 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $175.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.