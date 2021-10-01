CNA Financial Corp Takes Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

