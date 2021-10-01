Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 149,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

