Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

