Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LDP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 26,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $27.75.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
