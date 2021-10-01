Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LDP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 26,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

