Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

