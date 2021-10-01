Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the August 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PSF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,496. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.