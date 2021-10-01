Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,202,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 350,656 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,292,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504,012. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $260.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

