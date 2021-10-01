Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

