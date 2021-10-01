Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

CMA opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

