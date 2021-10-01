Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMA. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,340,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

