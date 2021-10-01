Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 751 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 276,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.27. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.