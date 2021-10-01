Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

TT opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

