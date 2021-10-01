Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 227,193 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 297.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 155.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4,776.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

