Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.25 and a 1 year high of $147.30.

