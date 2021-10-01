Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 116,578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.