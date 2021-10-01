Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,636,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 276,353 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

