Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

