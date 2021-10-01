Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

UNM stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

