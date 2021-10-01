Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 154 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

