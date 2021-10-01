Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 50,000 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Change Healthcare worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 177,222 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,034,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 379,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 1,484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,313,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after acquiring an additional 958,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 190,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.94 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.18, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

