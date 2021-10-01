Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.04.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average of $226.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.