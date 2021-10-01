Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.32 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $170.51 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.55. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

