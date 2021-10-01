Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report sales of $23.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.04 million to $23.20 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $91.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.49 million, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 136,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,201. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.