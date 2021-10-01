Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI opened at $42.10 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

