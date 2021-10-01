Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 17.52% 17.07% 9.44% Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akamai Technologies and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $126.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.90%. Concentrix has a consensus target price of $158.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Concentrix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Concentrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.33 $557.05 million $4.16 25.14 Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.96 $164.81 million $5.89 30.05

Akamai Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concentrix. Akamai Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Concentrix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

