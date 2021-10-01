Comparing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.18 billion 17.68 -$83.00 million ($0.87) -262.86 E2open Parent $330.01 million 6.82 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

E2open Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Risk and Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -9.78% -59.27% -6.55% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RingCentral and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 2 13 1 2.94 E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50

RingCentral currently has a consensus price target of $431.16, indicating a potential upside of 88.53%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RingCentral beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

