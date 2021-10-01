Comparing First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Aspen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.29 $11.71 million N/A N/A Aspen Group $67.81 million 2.05 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -16.38

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First High-School Education Group and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.26%. Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.44%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Aspen Group -15.40% -16.57% -10.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Aspen Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

