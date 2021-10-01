Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.