Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Concentrix in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.28. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.93. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $181.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,433,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

