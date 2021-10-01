Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $202.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Concentrix traded as high as $180.70 and last traded at $179.70, with a volume of 5719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,433,760. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $1,383,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $293,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average of $157.93.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.