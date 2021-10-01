Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,875. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.