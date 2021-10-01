ContentBox (BOX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,584.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $33,584.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026589 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00373531 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

