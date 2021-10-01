Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Truist Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

