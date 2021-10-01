Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE CLR opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

