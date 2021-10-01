Contrasting HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get HMN Financial alerts:

This table compares HMN Financial and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.30 $10.30 million N/A N/A Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.18 $7.56 million $1.00 16.85

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HMN Financial and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.01%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 28.86% 13.58% 1.51% Provident Financial 19.01% 6.02% 0.64%

Summary

Provident Financial beats HMN Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.