Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Reaches $188.99 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $188.99 million and $8.92 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.84 or 0.00018566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,464.64 or 0.99674828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.27 or 0.06701597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.46 or 0.00740166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

