Covalent Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $56.60 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00067032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00106937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00143053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.28 or 0.99679202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.99 or 0.06797187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

