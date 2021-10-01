Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €85.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.38 ($80.45).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €59.34 ($69.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.94 and a 200-day moving average of €55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.