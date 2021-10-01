Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

DMYQ opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMYQ. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the second quarter worth $1,958,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

