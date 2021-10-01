Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,353.29

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,353.29 ($30.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,420 ($31.62), with a volume of 26,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,355.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,353.29. The stock has a market cap of £859.75 million and a P/E ratio of 69.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Craneware’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, with a total value of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

