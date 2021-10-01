Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 803.3% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

USOI opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 20.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

