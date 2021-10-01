Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 803.3% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
USOI opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.44.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 20.54%.
Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.