Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $811.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.