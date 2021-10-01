Critical Analysis: Paycor HCM (PYCR) and Its Competitors

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 360 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Paycor HCM to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paycor HCM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2401 12214 22584 631 2.57

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus price target of $41.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -133.02% -64.38% -4.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 157.65 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.87 billion $368.24 million 72.61

Paycor HCM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

